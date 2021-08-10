Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 307,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

