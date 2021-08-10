Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

COLB traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 17,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

