Edmp Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 132,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $267.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.