$352.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report sales of $352.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH remained flat at $$25.24 during trading on Thursday. 322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $320.40 million, a P/E ratio of -841.05 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

