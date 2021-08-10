Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

GRG traded up GBX 40.92 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,932.92 ($38.32). 384,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,576. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,959 ($38.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,649.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

