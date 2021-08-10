StrongHands Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $471,943.59 and $48.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,665,996,108 coins and its circulating supply is 17,252,801,754 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

