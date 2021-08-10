Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $333,310.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.84 or 0.99925904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00817280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

