SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $395,411.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.84 or 0.99925904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00817280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

