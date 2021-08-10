DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $1.67

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003650 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $5.26 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.84 or 0.99925904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00817280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,216,321 coins and its circulating supply is 14,915,704 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

