Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $57.44

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 6,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72. Immunic has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.