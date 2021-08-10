Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $57.44

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 6,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72. Immunic has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $28.21.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
