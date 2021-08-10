Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. 9,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,013. Trupanion has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -237.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

