Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.82

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.82 and last traded at C$15.82, with a volume of 8900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

