Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sells 150,238 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SCI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.