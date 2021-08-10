Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 165,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

