Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MCO traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.19. 18,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,055. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.