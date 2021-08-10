Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

