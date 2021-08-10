Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.690-$4.790 EPS.

Shares of LSI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.72. 14,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.81.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

