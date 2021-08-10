Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BARK stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,101. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

