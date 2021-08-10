Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Position Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Minerals Technologies worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,617. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

