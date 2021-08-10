Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

