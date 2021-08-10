Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $24.91 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.24% of EnPro Industries worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.