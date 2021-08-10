Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $228.79. 146,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

