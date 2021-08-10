Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 129,100 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 167,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

