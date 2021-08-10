Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.