Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.17 ($2.62).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.95). 241,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £904.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 81.10 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.