Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. 832,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,810. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.