Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.67 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

OKE stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.