Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.41 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $245,759.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,793,796 coins and its circulating supply is 78,793,698 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

