Decentralized Machine Learning One Day Volume Tops $2,511.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $450,336.06 and approximately $2,511.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

