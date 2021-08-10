CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 703,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 201,425 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 233,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,141. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34.

