Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

8/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $351.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $322.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

7/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $337.00 to $373.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $276.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $342.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.19. 25,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,149. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

