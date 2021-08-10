Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citrix’s second-quarter performance was affected by ongoing transition to subscription-based model. Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/30/2021 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Citrix Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Citrix Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Citrix Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/30/2021 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citrix is well-poised to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike is also expected to boost the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ space. Strategic collaborations with the likes of Microsoft also bode well. Nonetheless, Citrix is hit hard by decline in both Workspace and App Delivery and Security revenues. Also, shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

