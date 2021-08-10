Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 34,771 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 905.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,935,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $83,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 10,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.