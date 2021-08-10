Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE: ACH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

8/2/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

7/27/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

7/26/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

7/21/2021 – Aluminum Co. of China was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 3,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

