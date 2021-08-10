Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $19,849,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. 226,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

