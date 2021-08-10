CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $459.51. 16,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,953. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $471.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

