Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.71. 77,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

