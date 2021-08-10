Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 41,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

