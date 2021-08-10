Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

