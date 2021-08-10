Ethereum Gold Achieves Market Cap of $177,765.52 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 82.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $177,765.52 and $156.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 55% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.