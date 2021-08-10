Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $6.00 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00013202 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $488.87 million and $135.70 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00036158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,029.06 or 0.02263236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,127,822 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

