Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 146,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,886. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

