Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 527,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.