Kwikswap Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,729.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $292,395.42 and approximately $6,729.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004611 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

