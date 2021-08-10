Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.06 million, a PE ratio of -74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

