-$0.15 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.35). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,127. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

