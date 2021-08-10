Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $105.90.

