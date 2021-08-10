Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

LUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.70. 123,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,002. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.85.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9582811 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

