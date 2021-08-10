Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,046 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 745,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Monro makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

