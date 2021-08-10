General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in General Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 170,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 670,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,075,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

